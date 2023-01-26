$60 million in Maritime grants to benefit Port of Houston and San Jac Center of Excellence

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia announces grants

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Garcia announced $30 million for small shipyard grant programs and $30 million in grants for maritime centers of excellence were authorized by the House today. These funds could soon benefit the Houston region’s maritime industry and training centers.

“I’m proud to announce $30 million for small shipyard grant programs and $30 million in grants for maritime centers of excellence were authorized,” said Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia. “The oftenoverlooked maritime industry is remarkably important for Houston as it is home to the Maritime Center of Excellence Campus and the Port of Houston. When appropriated, these funds will support the next generation of maritime workers by strengthening maritime education and training programs. This will deliver massive economic improvements for the Houston region, and benefit residents across my district.”

“The San Jacinto College Maritime Technology and Training Center was named a 2021 Center of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education (CoE), by the U.S. Maritime Administration. We are grateful to Congresswoman Garcia for her hard and persistent work to include authorization of both $30 million for the small shipyard grant programs and $30 million in grants for community college maritime centers of excellence,” said Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer, San Jacinto College. “These funds, when appropriated, could benefit our region and the maritime industry! We are very grateful to Congresswoman Garcia who spent many hours working on this legislation.”

These maritime amendments were included as part of the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed out of the House of Representatives today in a bipartisan 350-80 vote. This is the annual defense funding bill, but often contains many local provisions such as this one. The $847 billion measure will now head to the Senate for consideration ahead of the year-end deadline.

Congresswoman Sylvia R. Garcia was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2018, becoming the first Latina ever to represent the Texas 29th Congressional District. She serves on the House Judiciary, Financial Services, and Armed Services Committees.