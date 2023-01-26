Investiture Ceremon(ies) for Judge Dolores Lozano

By Allan Jamail

Pasadena, TX. – Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. the Honorable Judge Dolores Lozano’s Ceremonial Investiture was conducted. She received the oath from Congressman Al Green with her husband Kory Haywood holding a Bible (see photo).

Judge Lozano, Democrat became the first female to be elected to the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 2 Court, and the first Hispanic to be elected to it. She won the seat on November 8, 2022 in a landslide, getting over 99 percent of the votes. She assumed office on January 1, 2023 by taking her official oath from State Representative Ana Hernandez (see photo).

To witness the event, there was a standing room only crowd in her court room. The large group was composed of family members, friends and so many elected officials both former and current to be listed here.

Like so many Mexican- American families, she was born to working-class parents who entered the workforce straight out of high school. She is the daughter of Precinct 6 Chief Deputy Lillian Lozano and 37-Year Local Union 551 Member Jose Lozano.

As the eldest of three girls, Dolores grew up watching her parents exhaust whatever resources they had to make ends meet. And from an early age, Dolores’ parents taught her the value of hard work and emphasized the importance of education.

In the early 90s, the condition and state of Houston’s public schools sent her parents on a search for more opportunities.

Dolores earned a scholarship to Baylor University in Waco, where she became the first-generation college graduate with a degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She worked several jobs to pay for her tuition expenses, overcame institutional barriers, and survived an abusive relationship.

Candidate Lozano’s campaigned with several goals. Three key goals were, no student should feel silenced within the education system, because truancy intervention programs should be more intentional and focused. No family should feel like eviction is inevitable, because the judge “just wouldn’t listen.”No one should feel the burden of entering the court room without a translator, because everyone should be able to self-advocate in the language that feels most comfortable for them.

The Investiture began with Congressman Green, he said he began his elected office career as a Justice of the Peace. “I’m honored to give the oath to such well qualified person. I know she’ll administer fair justice. The torch has been passed from one generation to another here today.”

State Rep. Ana Hernandez on January 1, 2023 gave Lozano her official oath. She said this, “I was truly honored to administer the oath of office for newly elected, Judge Lozano. Congratulation! I’m proud of you and know that you will continue to serve our community with passion and integrity.”

County Commissioner Adrian Garcia said, “I’m confident this court will serve the people well regardless of their circumstances.”

State Rep. Jolanda Jones said, “We need young people in elected offices, Dolores is the future of America. She’ll be fair regardless of who may bring an expensive lawyer representing them.”

Olivia Julianna said, “The court is to represent the people, Dolores will do that with honor and dignity. She’s been my support person for many years, I trust her completely, and I won’t call her my friend, I’ll call her my family.”

The invocation was given by Dallas Jones,Fountain of Praise, a performance by Tarion and welcome remarks were made by Lozano’s husband, Kory Haywood.

The Donning of the Robe was done by Lozano’s parents Lillian and Jose Lozano and Paula Haywood.

Judge Lozano’s made several closing remarks. She thanked everyone in attendance, and thanked her parents and family for all their sacrifices that made this event possible. She wanted to stress that, “Education is Power.” She said, “My goal is to have a more compassionate court and one that’s truly the people’s court.”

She’s said, she wants her court to be the people’s court, one that’s convenient, compassionate and community-centered.

The Benediction was given by Paula Gonzalez Fusilier. She prayed for Judge Lozano and for her to have the wisdom to give us an example to be able to follow her with honor as she’s done, and she prayed for the community and the court’s staff.

Justice of the Peace Court, Precinct 2 Place 2 is located at 101 S Richey, # B, Pasadena, TX 77506. Phone: 713-274- 6105 (https:// w w w . c o u n t y – courthouse.com/tx/pasadena/ precinct-2-place-2)