North Channel’s Rising Star Arleth Santos

By Allan Jamail

December 16, 2022 – at Jacinto City’s Heritage Hall Elizabeth Flores, Program Director and Maria Espinoza, Program Assistant conducted the annual Christmas Party.

Arleth Santos, a ten year GPISD’s fourth grader from Sam Houston Elementary School volunteered to give a special Christmas gift to the seniors by her solo theatrical performance with Christmas songs. Councilwoman Carmela Garcia had heard Santos sing before so she introduced Arleth to Flores who performed at the seniors weekly meetings prior to the Christmas party.

Santos kept the party’s attendees full attention, their eyes and ears were fixed on her. Her dramatic hand gesture techniques with her dancing motions were amazing for someone her age. Using the full power of her beautiful voice along with her physical acts was an astonishment to witness.

Arleth has been singing for about two years, she’s taking singing lessons and wants to have a singing career. She became inspired to sign from watching famous singers on TV. Her preferred music is, Tejano, Rancheras & Tex- Mex music.

She’s performed at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Community Engagement event, birthday parties and community centers.

Silverio Santos, her dad coordinated the music of her song selections to come over the public address system.

Vience Ramos from Houston’s Symphony Orchestra volunteered his time and played digitally recorded music that seniors danced to.

Upon entering the hall everyone was given a raffle ticket for gifts to be given away. Gifts were donated by JC Officials, State Representative Ana Hernandez represented by Linda Jamail, Community Liaison, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee represented by Yuroba Harris, Chief District Director and JC Capital Bank, represented by Al Gutierrez, Vice President/Branch Manager. Jacinto City’s Branch.

Arleth Santos can be reached by email at: arlethcs12@icloud.com, Instagram: santos.arleth12, Facebook: Arleth Carol Santos and YouTube: Arleth Santos.