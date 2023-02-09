9 Students Selected for Hayloft Gallery Artwork Display at Rodeo

Sheldon ISD is full of great student artists and our 2023 Rodeo Art Winners showcase their exceptional skills. This year nine students were chosen by the School Art Committee as winners from across Sheldon ISD. These students will have their artwork on display in the Hayloft Gallery during the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. This colorful collection features artwork made of various mediums including: charcoal, graphite, pastels, and colored pencils. The competition spans all age groups from Kindergarten to High School seniors. The Best of Show is our highest recognition, followed by Gold Medal and then Special Merit.

We would like to congratulate the following artists:

Monica Arceo– Best of Show, 12th Grade, King High School

Asia Fontenot– Gold Medal, 12th Grade, King High School

Samantha Meza– Gold Medal, 11th Grade, King High School

Ashley Banegas– Special Merit, 10th Grade, King High School

Danna Basilio– Best of Show, 8th Grade, Null Middle School

Jacob Cerna– Gold Medal, 6th Grade, King Middle School

Ayvah Cortes– Best of Show, 5th Grade, Sheldon Elementary

Lillian Turner – Gold Medal, Kindergarten, Sheldon Early Childhood Academy

Kara Bartholmey– Best of Show, Kindergarten, Sheldon Early Childhood Academy

District artwork will be on display for parents at the Sheldon Choral Canvas show starting April 11- 13th.