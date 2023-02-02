Deadline Feb. 16 for Free Scholarship at San Jacinto College

San Jacinto College Promise I

If you are a high school senior from the following high schools, you may qualify for the San Jacinto College (SJC) Promise. These funds cover in-district tuition, books, and required supplies for a 3-year period for full-time attendance at SJC! Please see the flyer below for a list of eligible schools.

Promise scholarship deadline is approaching.

Eligible high school students should pledge and apply by February 16

NORTH CHANNEL — Graduating seniors in the class of 2023 who live in the San Jacinto College taxing district should pledge and apply to become a Promise Scholar by February 16, 2023.

“We look forward to welcoming 2023 high school graduates this fall,” said Roberto Mendez, Promise Coordinator at San Jacinto College. “By completing the steps to become a Promise Scholar at San Jacinto College, students can be on their way to attending college completely debt free. We have a network of support that will help students through every step in the enrollment process and throughout their time at the College.”

The Promise @ San Jac Scholarship offers money to graduating seniors who live in the College taxing district to cover the cost of in-district tuition and books. The scholarship is good for up to three years or the students first associates degree, regardless of income or high school GPA. Students are required to enroll at San Jacinto College the fall semester after their graduation and must be a fulltime student which means taking at least 12 credit hours each semester.

Two years ago, the Promise @ San Jac Scholarship began with three high schools from the Pasadena Independent School District. Thanks to a generous $30 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, San Jacinto College was able to establish an endowment to offer the Promise Scholarship to all eligible high school seniors who reside within the College taxing district.

To learn more about Promise @ San Jac, visit sanjac.edu/promise. About San Jacinto College Surrounded by monuments of history, evolving industries, maritime enterprises of today, and the space age of tomorrow, San Jacinto College has served the people of East Harris County, Texas, since 1961. The College is one of the top five community colleges in the nation as designated by the Aspen Institute, and was named an Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction in 2020. The College is a Hispanic-Serving Institution that spans five campuses, serving approximately 41,000 credit and non-credit students annually. It offers more than 200 degrees and certificates across eight major areas of study that put students on a path to transfer to four-year institutions or enter the workforce. The College is fiscally sound, holding bond ratings of AA and Aa2 by Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

For more information about San Jacinto College visit sanjac.edu.