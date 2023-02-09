Lady Mustangs Stampede Over Lady Eagles

North Shore 74 – Atascocita 19

By Allan Jamail

Houston, Tx. – Friday, February 3, 2023, the fast-breaking North Shore (NS) Varsity Lady Mustangs plucked the wings off the visiting Atascocita Lady Eagles. Head Coach Allison Campbell’s Mustangs have an 11 win – 2 loss district record, while the Eagles are 1 win – 12 losses.

Coach Campbell and Assistant Coach Gigi Gaudet continuously kept fresh players going in the game.

From the opening tipoff it was apparent NS was going to dominate on both offense and defense. They led by double digits throughout the game. NS’s three leading scorers: Simran Williams 20, Dee Wilson 17, & Shalayne Morgan 14. Linda Jamail, NC Star Statistician.

Coach Campbell’s Lady Mustangs (11-2) travel to play the Kingwood Lady Mustangs (4-9) for their last district game of the season, Tuesday, 2-7-23 @ 7 pm. Time Keeper/Clock Ann Semler.