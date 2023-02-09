AMERICAN LEGION’S BENEFITS & POST REVITALIZATION

Sgt. Alvin York Jacinto City Post 397

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. – Saturday, February 4, 2023, American Legionnaires from the state organization and surrounding counties came to Jacinto City’s Town Center on a dual mission.

One, to provide veterans with help with their current benefits and to introduce them to new benefits and how to receive them. Secondly, to begin the first stages of planning a revitalization of the Sgt. Alvin C. York Post 397, named after the World War I hero. The hall also bears the name of Marine Lance Cpl. Pedro Contreras a JC resident who gave his life in battle in the Iraqi war of 2003 – 2011. It is located at 10216 Challenger Seven Dr Jacinto City TX 77029.

Benefit sign-up and information provided were, Veterans Disability Claim Assistance, Health Care Assistance, Employment Information, Educational Benefits Information, Home Loans Information and Legion Membership Benefits. (See below contact information.)

Dwight Rumph, District 8 Commander, American Legion (A.L.) Department of Texas said, “For over 8 years, the Jacinto City North Shore Sergeant York A.L. Post 397 has been inactive. The Post is located at 10216 Challenger 7 Dr, where the building has been abandoned, and is in need of repairs. The A.L. mission is to provide support and assistance for the wellbeing of Veterans and their family. Therefore the Jacinto City Veterans community is in need of this A.L. Post.”

Olga Schultz, Houston Community College – VA Certifying Official explained how HCC can benefit veterans with the HCC Veteran & Military Affiliated Student Success (VMASS) program. She said, “Educational benefits are available for veterans and their dependents. They can apply at : Vets.gov then complete the online admission application at: hccs.edu/apply and continue through the online prompts.” To learn more, call; 713-718-8522 or e m a i l : vmassonline@hccs.edu, or visit www.hccs.edu/veterans.

Cheryl Cabusas, Social Worker for the Veterans Affair (VA) said, “Emergency suicide prevention is available instantly by dialing the free VA’s hotline; dial 988 and then press 1. The veteran’s crisis hotline can also be used for non-emergencies dealing with emotional and or mental health related issues. Call the same 988 and then press 1, or 1-800-273-8255 then press 1. Or a confidential chat at: VeteransCrisisline.net or text to 838255. I encourage veterans to explore the many benefits and resources available to them at: www.va.gov, Cabusas said.”

The VA also provides non-healthcare benefits which include disability compensation, vocational rehabilitation, education assistance, home loans, and life insurance. The VA also provides burial and memorial benefits to eligible veterans and family members.

Tom Marty, Vice Commander, A.L. Department of Texas said regarding the revitalization of the Jacinto City post, “The A.L. is here today, to reach out to the veterans of this community. We visit to show our support and offer assistance where needed. The A.L. has been here for the last 103 years and we plan to be here for at least the next 100 years. To join the A.L. visit: membership@legion.org

Michael Lacy, State Service Officer said, “Thank you, Allan, for covering our event. We’ve had a great turnout and helped several veterans with questions and issues with the VA. The American Legion is based on four pillars: Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth. Each of these pillars encompasses a variety of programs that benefit our nation’s veterans, its service members, their families, the youth of America and ordinary citizens.

As I am the state service officer for the A.L. here in Houston my primary goal is to assist with our first pillar, Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation. Outreach events like the one in Jacinto city help us reach veterans in the community and surrounding area who may not know of their benefits or are unaware of what the American Legion can do for them. I would suggest Legion.org or TXlegion.org for more information on the Legion and what we can do for veterans and families.”

Kim Hadaway, President, American Legion Auxiliary Galena Park post 499, was present to recruit members and said, “We honor our veterans and we would like to give back through event and community connections.”

Hadaway and Photojournalist Allan Jamail will be meeting to discuss ways to recruit more members into the GP auxiliary.

Patricia Le Camus, President of the Galena Park Seniors Fun Club, was present to help several veterans she knew needing help.

R.C. Stearns Chief Executive Officer of the Joseph House (JH), and Dr. Sheila Wilson, Director of the JH in Jacinto City, were present to offer their services to veterans.

Veteran Frank Staley who was present said, “For all those veterans that have served our country, and the sacrifices they gave, surely God has a special place for them in Heaven.”

Jacinto City citizen Rachel Muñiz said she was glad to see the needed event, and offered her help and support for veterans. Her husband, the late Joe Muñiz, was active in the community and JC post.

In closing remarks Commander Rumph said, “In the next few months we’re planning fund raisers to try and raise funds to repair and renovate the JC Post building. We’re looking for donations, and volunteers to help with the renovation. The Post has a long history of Veterans being active in the Jacinto City community. Please contact me, we need anyone’s help, regardless if a veteran or not call: 832-797-1508 or email: rumphd@sbcglobal.net.”