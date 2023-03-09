KAY LEAVING NS FOOTBALL; GASTON NEW HEAD COACH

NORTH SHORE – After winning four state championships in nine seasons at North Shore, Jon Kay is leaving the Mustangs to join the Rice football staff as an assistant.

North Shore head football coach Jon Kay is stepping down from his position to become the new linebackers coach at Rice University, according to a report from Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Kay’s departure leaves one of the most prominent high school programs in the state with a head coaching vacancy. He took over the program in 2014 after serving as the defensive coordinator under former coach David Aymond.

Kay led the Mustangs to a 117-18 overall record and four state championships (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021) nine seasons. He collected 41 playoff victories and is one of 16 Texas high school coaches to have won at least four UIL state titles.

North Shore has gone 56-2 in district action under Kay and has not lost a league game since 2017.

Kay’s first title came during his second year on the job. North Shore claimed a 21-14 overtime victory against fellow state powerhouse Austin Westlake in the Class 6A Division I championship game.

Kay guided his Mustangs to back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019 with star quarterback Dematrius Davis leading the charge. The program’s 41-36 triumph over Duncanville in 2018 was one of the most iconic finishes in Texas high school football history as Davis connected with A.J. Carter on a Hail Mary to the end zone as time expired.

North Shore faced Duncanville again in 2019, and the Mustangs pulled away in the second half for a 31- 17 victory.

Kay captured his fourth championship in 2021 when the Mustangs defeated Duncanville 17-10 behind a stout defensive performance and a late touchdown pass from quarterback Kaleb Bailey to David Amador.

North Shore lost to Duncanville 28-21 in the state title game last season. Kay’s final campaign included a 15-1 record and a fourth championship game appearance in five years.

Kay will join a Rice program coming off a 5-8 season. The Owls, led by head coach Mike Bloomgren, will be seeking their first winning season since 2014 when they get rolling this fall. Kay’s success at the high school level and connections in the Houston area and around the state could be a key factor in helping Rice’s recruiting efforts.

Gaston New Mustang Head Football Coach NORTH SHORE –

On February 28th, Galena Park ISD (GPISD) officially announced Willie Gaston as the new head football coach for the North Shore Senior High School (NSSHS) Mustangs. Gaston is a 15-year employee of GPISD, NSSHS Mustang alumni, and most recently the Offensive Coordinator.

Known as a Texas high school and Houston-area superpower of football, the North Shore Senior High School Mustangs are poised to maintain such accolades with Gaston’s prior experiences playing college-level football and in the NFL (Baltimore Ravens). While GPISD’s Mustang Football Program is one of the most prominent in the state, Coach Willie Gaston takes the helm with “I’m very excited about this opportunity, and I can’t wait to work with the kids and see much further we can grow as a team.” Superintendent of GPISD Schools, Dr. John Moore stated he is “confident the Mustang football program will continue to excel and develop our young adults with an emphasis on academic excellence, exceptional sportsmanship, and character development.”

GPISD is excited to see the Mustang Football Program legacy continue with Head Coach Willie Gaston!

Story Credits: Dr. Tommie L. Smith, Photo Credit: Christopher Gause