North Shore Mustangs – Back to Back Champions

SHELDON & NORTH SHORE KIDS LEAGUE BASKETBALL
By Allan Jamail
North Shore Mustangs, Sheldon League Basketball Sophomore Division Champions. The Mustangs are back to back champions! Undefeated 8-0 in 2022, and undefeated 9-0 in 2023.
(Note: Kids’ names are first names only.)
BOTTOM ROW, L – R: Coach Damarcus (Coach D) McGown, Kendrick, Jeremiah, Luis, Jason, Amaya & Coach Anthony (Coach A) Bertran
MIDDLE ROW, L – R: Jacob, Jordan, Kobe, Braylen & Adrian
TOP ROW, L – R: Lee & Eduardo
