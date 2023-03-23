North Shore Mustangs – Back to Back Champions

SHELDON & NORTH SHORE KIDS LEAGUE BASKETBALL

By Allan Jamail

North Shore Mustangs, Sheldon League Basketball Sophomore Division Champions. The Mustangs are back to back champions! Undefeated 8-0 in 2022, and undefeated 9-0 in 2023.

(Note: Kids’ names are first names only.)

BOTTOM ROW, L – R: Coach Damarcus (Coach D) McGown, Kendrick, Jeremiah, Luis, Jason, Amaya & Coach Anthony (Coach A) Bertran

MIDDLE ROW, L – R: Jacob, Jordan, Kobe, Braylen & Adrian

TOP ROW, L – R: Lee & Eduardo