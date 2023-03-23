CVISD 2023 Channelette Dance Winners

By Allan Jamail

On February 25, 2023, the CVISD Channelette dance team made some award winning dance performances, as they competed in over a dozen different types of dances.

Due to the great teamwork and experience of the Channelettes Director Suzanne Hutchins and Assistant Director Heather Keith, the young classy student dance team regularly takes home top honors. Hutchins has been the dance team director since 1990 — 33 years. Keith, a former Channelette dancer under Hutchins, has 7 years of teaching experience in dance levels I, II, III & IV.

These two ladies work together like a precision team. Parents and the CVISD Trustees should be proud to have them overseeing the dancers.

The Channelettes is inviting the community to their Spring Show, titled “Live and Let Die,” running April 27 – 29, 2023 @ 7 pm at the Performing Arts Center at Channelview High School. Admission: $10.

The 60th Annual Channelview FFA Parade & Livestock Auction is on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

1st Row (bottom): Director Suzanne Hutchins, Jr Captain Glori-ann Nguyen, Sr. Captain Amaris Cervantes, Major Violetet Ruiz, Sr Captain Jaanaie Suarez, Jr Captain Dia’mond Gallien, and Assistant Director Heather Keith

2nd Row: Evelyn Roch, Alexis Rivera, Social Officer Miguel Morin, Social Officer Giselle Aguilar, Social Officer Vannesa Torres, Kate Mayorga, and Brianna Bustos

3rd Row: Julia Perez, Celeste Gutierrez, Ruby Arredondo, Emily Correa, Amarie Jones, Alexia Alvarado, Isabel Robles, and Haley Beasley

4th Row: Jareczy Moya, Ingrid Zaragoza, Susan Gomez, Annette Cardenas, Jilainy Rosas, Ke’era Jones, Genesis Williams, Madison Carrizales, and Abigail Guerrero

5th Row: Lillianna Garcia, Yaretzi Santos, Melissa Leal, Amerie Garcia, Anastasia Sanchez, Zoe’ Holt, Valeria Enciso

6th Row: Camilla Rosa, Melanie Morales, Jocelyn Moreno, Hannah Lee, Yesenia Sanchez, Angelina Suarez, and Annette Valencia

7th Row: Sabrina Morales, Laila Sierra, and Makayla Vaughn