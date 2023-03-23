Rotary Fish Fry set for May 20

North Shore Rotarians are preparing for their 48th Annual Catfish Fry and Crawfish Boil, to be held Saturday May 20th from 11:00am to 3:00pm at the Rotary Pavilion behind the courthouse at 14300 Wallisville Road.

The Rotary Club has named this year’s event “Hometown Throw Down” or subtitled “Biggest Party on the East Side.” The public is invited to join in the fun, dine on the delicious fish and crawfish, and take their chance on a raffle ticket that promises a new 2023 Toyota Tacoma pickup or a 2023 Toyota Camry SE from Community Toyota in Baytown.

Chairman of the Fish Fry event this year is Lee Brown, Rotarian president-elect and principal at Cloverleaf Elementary School. Brown reminds ticket buyers that not only do they have a chance to win a new vehicle, but there are 20 prizes total in the raffle drawing, making the $100 ticket the best odds available to win.

Other raffle prizes include a whole hog, a custom grill and fire pit, RodeoHouston tickets, sports game tickets, a deluxe fireworks package, an Apple iPad, Yeti cooler, restaurant dinner package, and much more.

The all-day event will also include a silent and live auctions, where more unique and sometimes exotic prizes are sought after by the bidders.

Proceeds from the Fish Fry are returned to the community by the Rotary Club, with scholarships, establishment of athletic fields, park trails, support for school projects, food baskets at the Holidays for needy families, and a number of other community projects.

Tickets for the raffle and the fish fry dinner are available from all North Shore Rotarians. They are also available from a number of local businesses, such as Community Toyota, Pineforest Jewelry, Crawfish Shack, Palko Associates, Phase 3 Services, Stellar Bank, Woodforest Bank, and many more.