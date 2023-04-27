Sheldon ISD names Dr. Demetrius McCall Lone Finalist as new Superintendent of Schools

At the April 18 School Board Meeting, the Sheldon ISD Board of Trustees named Dr. Demetrius McCall as the lone finalist for Sheldon ISD superintendent of schools.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. McCall back to Sheldon ISD,” said Board President Mr. Fred Rivas. “He brings with him a wealth of knowledge in his diverse experiences that will benefit our district greatly. His passion and enthusiasm for education match our vision to serve every child every day, and we look forward to working with him.”

Dr. McCall has been the deputy superintendent for administrative services in Goose Creek CISD since 2020. He’s no stranger to Sheldon ISD, having served as an assistant superintendent of administrative services, as well as the principal of C.E. King High School. His educational career includes time spent as the associate principal of Dayton High School and a speech communication and debate teacher in Channelview ISD. Dr. McCall has a doctorate of educational leadership from Lamar University, a master’s in educational management from the University of Houston Clear Lake and a bachelor’s degree in science from Western Michigan University.

His wife Candice is a counselor at Sheldon ISD’s King Middle School. They have two children who attend school in Goose Creek CISD and Sheldon ISD. Dr. McCall is active in his church, serving as a deacon, and is a member of several civic organizations including Baytown Chamber of Commerce, Baytown Rotary, and United Way.

“I am blessed to be able to return to Sheldon ISD,” said Dr. Demetrius McCall. “I look forward to working with the staff, students and families. This community holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for this opportunity.”

Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period prior to extending a formal contract to the superintendent. Dr. McCall will be appointed as Sheldon ISD’s new superintendent of schools at the regular school board meeting on Tuesday, May 16.