NS ROTARY OBSERVES EARTH DAY WITH TREE PLANTING

CHANNELVIEW – North Shore Rotarians teamed up with Precinct 2, student groups from North Shore High School, and volunteers from local industries to accomplish a large tree planting project to mark Earth Day 2023.

Three hundred new trees were planted in River Terrace Park, a small gem of a park at the East end of Market Street in Channelview, adjacent to the San Jacinto River.

Rotary president Ken Wimbley thanked all the members of the team, about forty total, for their hard work and devotion to a worthy cause. He said that Rotary had several community projects scheduled, and this was just the first one.

Wimbley reminded the community of the 48th Annual Rotary Catfish Fry and Crawfish Boil coming up on May 20th at the Rotary Pavilion on Wallisville Road, and that the proceeds from this event are used to fund community projects such as the tree planting.