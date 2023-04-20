STEM & ROBOTICS SHOWCASE DAY

GPISD Elementary Schools

By Allan Jamail & Linda Jamail

Saturday, April 15, 2023 the Galena Park ISD elementary, math and science hosted a stem showcase day event at North shore 10th grade campus. It was a thrilling sight to see, over 200 students participated. Many of their parents were there and learned about STEM and Robotics too and to see firsthand what their children are involved in. This was my third time to cover either robotics or ebotics and each time I’m amazed at how much our younger generation of students are advanced in the latest technologies.

Jacqueline Moreno, Director of Math & Science said all 15 campuses were invited to showcase all of their stem and robotics learning they have accomplished throughout the school year.

Moreno said, “The student teams consisted of third through fifth graders and they highlighted work with many different types of science, math, technology, and engineering. There was evidence of engineering design process, creativity, collaboration, communication and critical thinking. These students truly showed us outstanding work.

After each school team showcased their learning they peer voted to determine which campuses deserved awards. MacArthur elementary gained first place, Jacinto City Elementary came in second and Galena Park Elementary earned third place.”

In addition to the showcase, students had the opportunity to participate in a stem expo and members of the community, parents and STEM parents were also invited to participate.

Precinct2Together gave a donation, the public library came to visit, GPHS and NSSH both brought robotics teams and well as Girls Who Code. Discovery Education came with a science experiment, local restaurants gave coupons, and many volunteers gave time. This was truly a community event to support our students in STEM.

Some but not all of the district’s staff overseeing the event with Mrs. Moreno were, Ms. Burgos, Mrs. Boutte and Mrs. Benitez.