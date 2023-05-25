FALLEN HEROES CEREMONY – JACINTO CITY

By Linda Jamail

JACINTO CITY – Saturday, May, 2023 at the Jacinto City Police Station, law enforcement officers, veterans, club representatives, city officials and citizens came to the Fallen Heroes’ Memorial ceremony.

The annual event began in 1973 when Allan Jamail, then president of the JC Police Officers Association had a monument made and set the date of the third Saturday of May to recognize and pay respect for those killed in the line of duty.

Instead of having separate ceremonies for our nation’s heroes for each of the branches of the armed forces, firemen and law enforcement Jamail created a combined ceremony honoring them all.

Chief Ayala thanked everyone for attending and vowed to keep the annual ceremony going. He gave words of praise to Constable Jerry Garcia’s Precinct 2 deputies for their attendance and their working with his department in helping to keep the community safer. He made complimentary remarks to former Chief Allan Jamail in being tough on crime. He said he’d heard the late Chief Joe E. Daniels was a good chief who always got along with the citizens.

Galena Park’s John Huff of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9296 led the group to the pledge of allegiance to the flag. Jamail gave the invocation.

Galena Park’s Antonio Silva, President of the Righteous Riders Motorcycle Club and his wife Rosane attended and passed out small coins with a cutout cross in them along with cards with Christian beliefs on them. They’re members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association.