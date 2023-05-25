North Channel Library opens Family Place Wing

By Allan Jamail

May, 17, 2023 – Houston, TX. – Harris County’s Public Library (HCPL) North Channel Library Branch (NCLB) at 15741 Wallisville Rd. expanded their services to the community by opening a family place wing.

Dr. Tori Hill, Superintendant of CISD delivered the inaugural message. He said, “children about three years old or younger are learning how to read, after that they read to learn.” He stated if a child can’t read by the age of three they’re likely not going to do well in school or graduate.

The funds for the new wing were made available from the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation to the Harris County Public Library System.

The Foundation advocates for literacy as a fundamental right for everyone and views literacy as a necessary skill to achieve individual, family, and community success. It is founded on the belief held by former First Lady Barbara Bush: “If you help a person to read, then their opportunities in life will be endless.”

The George and Barbara Bush Family Place wing is a space inside a branch library for toddlers and young children with toys, games, puzzles, books and materials for parents to encourage early literacy learning and promote interaction between a caregiver and child.

Residents of Harris County can get a free HCPL membership card in order to access the library services by visiting any HCPL branch. Or calling (713) 274-6600 or (832) 927-5550 or emailing: nc@hcpl.net.

Other North Channel Family Place wings are located in Jacinto City at 921 Akron St. phone (832) 927-5520 and Galena Park 1500 Keene St. phone, (832) 927-5470.