Galena Park Girls Win District Championship

Undefeated Season

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, TX.— April 28, 2023 the Galena Park Lady’s Yellow Jackets varsity high school softball team had a perfect undefeated season in district play to take the 5A district crown.

The Jackets lost a heartbreaker in their first playoff game against the Terry Rangers from Rosenberg 1 to 0. Fans of both teams were on the edge of their seats in the pitcher’s duel. The game is a part of the 2023 Softball 5A Regions 1 & 3 High School Varsity Bi-District Championship.

Mariah DeSantiago, the Jacket’s junior pitcher, pitched 6-2/3rds shutout innings. The lone Ranger run came off a blooper hit ball that fell into shallow right field barely inside the foul line putting the runner on 3rd base. Another Terry batter drove in the runner from third making it 1 to 0. Later the Lady Jackets left runners in scoring positions in a couple of innings but couldn’t muster a hit to drive them home. Linda Jamail statistician.