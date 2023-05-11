Galena Park Boys Baseball Winning Season

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, TX.— April 28, 2023 the Galena Park varsity boy’s Yellow Jackets high school baseball winning season marks an impressive wins record. Under Head Coach James Turrubiartes the team had a 83% district win record (15 wins – 3 losses). Their overall season record was 22 wins, 6 losses and 1 tie equaling a 78% win record.

The Jackets won their last 5A District game against Houston Sharpstown. The game was stopped after four innings with the Jackets scoring 12 runs to the visiting Apollos 0.

They were eliminated in the Bi-District round at the Angleton High School stadium in the 2023-UIL-Texas-Baseball- State-Championships- 5A-Region-1-&-3 against the Richmond Foster Falcons. Linda Jamail statistician.