Galena Park ISD Recognized this Year’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board

By Dr. Tommie L. Smith

Houston, Texas: Galena Park ISD (GPISD) recognized members of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board (SAB) for their leadership and service to their schools and community.

Members of the Superintendent’s SAB include:

CTE Early College High School: Danielle Barraza Alonzo Castaneda Jorge Gomez Riley Johnson Jose Padron Mia Pena

North Shore Senior High Ninth Grade Center: Kylah Eckford Jase Tapiz

North Shore Senior High 10th Grade Center: Dulce Bonilla Luke Melendez

North Shore Senior High School: Jasmin Jimenez Joseph Molina Chance Smith Kaliyah Smith

Galena Park High School: Adam Alvarado Anahi Arredondo Mia Balderas Isabella Espinoza Christen Lance Matthew Monsebaiz Kayla Ramirez Jonathan Shields Victoria Tovar

Students selected to serve on the advisory board meet with Dr. Moore, Superintendent of Schools, and other district leaders to share insight and feedback related to student, school, and community issues. SAB members are leaders on their respective campuses and throughout the community; they serve as ambassadors for their peers throughout GPISD. They provide suggestions for the continuous improvement of district programming. This year, students completed a book study of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens by Sean Covey.

A certificate and medal were presented to each member of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board on behalf of the Board of Trustees and Dr. John Moore, Superintendent of Schools.