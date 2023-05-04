JC Police Lt. Longrigg assaulted, fights for life; suspect in custody

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX.—Sunday, April 27, 2023 at about 9:30 PM the Jacinto City (JC) police dispatcher received a citizen’s call complaining of an unknown man banging on his front door in the 11200 block of Lane Street. The complainant said upon confronting the man the person began throwing punches at him. The dispatcher broadcast the information to Lt. M. Longrigg and patrol officers R. Barker II, F. Benavides and L. Marin and said the disorderly suspect was last seen going west on Lane towards Holland Ave.

The complainant provided the police with a detailed description of the suspect that he obtained from his home’s security camera.

Longrigg spotted the alleged suspect on Holland Avenue and upon his attempting to investigate the complaint the suspect who later was identified to be Marvin Vasquez a 24 year old Hispanic male immediately became physically aggressive on Longrigg and a deadly encounter ensued.

According to Longrigg, Vasquez without provocation started throwing punches at him, several punches with his closed fist struck Longrigg causing severe pain. Vasquez then jumped into the patrol car and was trying to put it in gear, but Longrigg moved in quickly preventing Vasquez from stealing the patrol car. While attempting to get Vasquez out of the car, Vasquez grabbed onto Longrigg’s sidearm handle trying to pull it out of the holster. Longrigg and Vasquez were in a vigorous life threatening struggle over control of the pistol.

Within moments after Vasquez attacked Longrigg, backup patrolmen Barker, Benavides and Marin arrived. They saw the struggle over the gun; they quickly jumped in rescuing Longrigg. This could have ended in several officers deaths had Longrigg not prevented Vasquez from un-holstering his gun and using it on him and his fellow officers.

Vasquez was hand-cuffed and taken to jail and charged with two felonies. Later he was booked into the Harris County Jail for, 2nd degree felony charge of assault on a peace officer and the state jail felony of attempting to take a peace officer’s weapon. Vasquez spent his 24th birthday in jail, coincidently this happened on his birthday.

On April 27, 2023 at the Jacinto City council meeting Chief Ayala gave officers Barker, Benavides and Marin Commendation Awards for their outstanding performance in the apprehension of a dangerous suspect.

Lt. M. Longrigg, a 17 year veteran of the JC police department made a short emotional statement at the council meeting, “Had it not been for these officers I might not be here tonight.”