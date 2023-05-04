GP/JC ROTARY HOLDS RECORD BREAKING CAKE AUCTION

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. April 20, 2023, at the Jacinto City Town Center the GP/ JC Rotary Club had their baked potato sale and annual cake auction to raise funds for GPISD student scholarships and Rotary International projects; APIN Clinic helping children with spina bifida and Asociación Pro-Infancia Neurogénica. Past President and current Assistant Governor Bryan Clements gave the invocation.

After the approximate 200 hundred attendees began eating their stuffed baked potatoes the cake auction began. Cakes were donated by students of the Galena Park High School Culinary Class, Rotary members, school administration staff, teachers and the public. Rotary President Julien Guillory said “This was the highest total proceeds raised for GPISD senior scholarships and Rotary International projects since the start of the event.” He said they estimated the amount raised is $19,000.

Level Sponsors were, Jeff Miller, Air Alliance, East Harris County Alliance Council, Galena Park ISD Education Foundation, Capital Bank, Eileen Brightwell, Dr. John Moore, Phil Hampton, Lisa Hamblem and Hiway 90 Logistics.

Donors were Maria D. Cortez-Ochoa, Zachary W. Fade, Don Chile Mexican Café, VICO Manufacturing, Officer Ruben Loreto, El Puerto Mexican Café, Jose Jimenez, State Farm, Supreme Sounds, Trustees Norma Hernandez, Noe Esparza & Ramon Garza.

The Rotary recognized outstanding students, they were, Olivia Salazar, Rehal Salazar, Jesus Gonzalez, Abigail Hernandez, Sabrina Marsh, Luis Guzman, Lexi Elrod, Joel Delg a d o , E s m e r a l d a Trigueros, Victoria Tovar, Anahi Arrendondo, Madeline Rojas.

Rotarian Don Nichols got the Community Service Award for his work helping students and the under privileged.