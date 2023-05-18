ROTARY FISH FRY & RAFFLE THIS SATURDAY

NORTH CHANNEL – Anticipation is building for the big Catfish Fry & Crawfish Boil that North Shore Rotary will hold this coming Saturday, May 20 from 11am to 3pm.

This is the 48th Annual Fish Fry, and like previous ones it includes great food, a chance to bid and buy unique auction items, and the best part is someone will have a lucky ticket and win a new Toyota pickup truck or sedan. Every year the community turns out in hundreds, to enjoy socializing as well as waiting for the ticket draw to see who wins the top prize. Of course there are 20 additional prizes, so its a great time for all.

Fish Fry chairman Lee Brown reminds the community that this is a benefit fund raiser for the Rotary club’s community projects, so again, everyone wins. Proceeds are used for scholarships, food for the needy, support of school and community groups, parks and athletic events, and much more.

Everyone is welcome at the Fish Fry this Saturday, and meal tickets at $15 and Raffle tickets at $100 are available at the door. The raffle ticket includes two fish dinners as well as a chance at a new vehicle. Winner of the raffle will have a choice of a car or truck, from Community Toyota in Baytown. Again, a win for all. Come out and join the fun for a good cause.