Galena Park Students Compete in World Robotics Championship

Galena Park High School robotics students at the April 2023 world championship contest in Dallas, Texas. L- R:Ian Lapaglia, Arleth Cano, Bryan Ibarra, Carolina Vargas, Mentor Paul Johnson, Ariana Reyes, Angel Pina, Andre Delgado, Jose Garza. (Photo by GP Coach Mary DeFiore)

The GP High robotics class that demonstrated their robotic skills March, 2023 to GPISD elementary school students as method of recruiting new robotics class students. L – R: Mentor Paul Johnson, Carolina Vargas, Arleth Cano, Jose Garza, Ariana Reyes & Irving Fuentes a former 2019 robotic student, presently University of Houston student.(Photo by Allan Jamail)

L- R: North Channel Star photojournalist Allan Jamail with Paul Johnson, GP High School’s award winning commercial photography/robotics teacher.(Photo by LINDA Jamail)

By Allan Jamail

April, 2023 the Galena Park High School (GPHS) robotics KAOS team competed in Dallas, Texas at the VEX World Championship.

There were over 800 teams from across the world there. Out of 28,000 registered teams this year, the GPHS team qualified for Worlds by being semi-finalists at State, and by winning the Innovate Award for best overall program.

Paul Johnson provides photography students with the best techniques to advance them into the career field of commercial photography. Johnson’s awards along with some of his former robotics student’s achievements. 2010 Texas STATE BEST Robotics Champion, 2008, 2011, & 2013 FIRST Regional Chairman’s Award Winner, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013 – 2020 VEX Excellence Winner, 2019 Volunteer of the Year, VEX South Texas Championship and 2014 Teacher of the Year, and VEX South Texas Championship.