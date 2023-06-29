Channelview Post Office Worker receives Recognition

The members of VFW post 10462 located at 16417 Market Street Channelview Texas 77530 presented a letter of appreciation and a commendation medal to Elizabeth Kostelnik at the local Channelview Post office. In special recognition of genuine selfless service rendered to a veteran of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The helpful manner that she exhibited went above and beyond what was expected of her. It was greatly appreciated. Once again thank you so much from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10462 in Channelview, Texas. I would like to thank all of our community for supporting or Veterans.