Jacinto City Police Report

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. – June 27, 2023 – The Jacinto City Police Department under the direction of Police Chief Joe Ayala had a busy month. The police will be writing citations for anyone violating the fireworks ordinance. You cannot use fireworks in Jacinto City. The city will have their annual fireworks displays for the 4th of July so residents can celebrate.

Chief Ayala said vehicle thefts are on the increase and heurged citizens to keep their vehicles locked and stay alert both day and night for unusual sounds or movements near their vehicles or homes.

Chief Ayala highly encourages residents to call 713-672-2455 and give their address if they’re going on a vacation or going to be away for an unusual period of time so the patrol officers will keep a close eye on the address.

The police department response time to citizen’s calls is approximately 2 minutes, they responded to 232 calls. The department’s officers made 31 arrests as: 1 aggravated assault, 2 thefts, 7 public intoxication, 11 for traffic warrants, 1 interference with public duties and 5 narcotics possession.

Officers issued 494 citations and investigated 9 motor vehicle accidents.

As a Crime Prevention Specialists and former chief of police Allan Jamail said, “I encourage citizens to light-up outside around their homes and driveways at night. Security lights are one on the most effective ways to prevent from being a crime victim at your home or vehicle. Criminals and thieves like to operate in the darkness; lights are a big deterrent to crime.”

Most all building supply stores such as Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Lowes sell economical outdoors security lights that comes on automatically in the evenings and shut off in the daylight.

Save 5% on Homeowners Insurance with a free home inspection by Jacinto City’s police officers.

To see if known sex offenders live near you click on the red link button at: http://www.jacintocitytx. gov/

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood to 713-672- 2455. If there’s an emergency call 911.