JACINTO CITY & GALENA PARK CELEBRATE 4TH OF JULY

An aerial cluster firework explodes high into the sky as thousands of 4th of July celebrators gathered in Galena Park & Jacinto City to recognize the Nation’s Birthday & Independence Day. (Photo by Allan Jamail)

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park – Jacinto City, TX. – On the 4th of July, 2023 the two neighboring cities, Galena Park and Jacinto City joined together to provide their annual aerial fireworks show which thousands from each city came to see.

North Channel Star writer and former Jacinto City Mayor Allan Jamail said, “The fireworks show has gotten bigger and the crowd of citizens of Galena Park and Jacinto City to come see the display have gotten bigger too. And of course the cost has gotten bigger.”