New SanJac trustees sworn in

BY REP. ANA HERNANDEZ

Congratulations to our new San Jacinto College Board Trustee, Dr. Michelle Cantu Wilson! It was my honor to administer her oath of office last night at her first board meeting. It was a beautiful evening surrounded by her family and community. Pasadena is where I grew up, and it makes me extremely proud to see Dr. Cantu Wilson and other young, accomplished Latino elected leaders in Pasadena have a seat at the table.

I’d also like to congratulate San Jacinto College Trustee Erica Davis Rouse! Judge Joe Stephens administered her oath of office as she begins her second term on the board.

San Jacinto College is doing incredible work to prepare our future workforce. Through their Promise Program, every in-district high school graduate can receive a scholarship to cover up to three years of tuition and books so students can earn a degree or certificate debt-free. https://www.sanjac.edu/admissions-aid/financial-aid/scholarships-grants/promise-san-jac