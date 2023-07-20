Pct. 2 Family Night Out at Baldree Center

Performers Arleth Santos & Boiz Steppers

By Allan Jamail

Cloverleaf, TX. ~ June 29, 2023 ~ At the Leon Z. Grayson Community Center inside the Baldree Center, Commissioner Pct. 2 Adrian Garcia’s Family Game Night Out event was exciting for many who came. Attendees received several rewards that evening, they got board games, free hotdogs, popcorn, cookies and refreshments, vender gifts, music and dance performances.

On game night there’s lots of tables setup with games of all types to play. For those who want to play a game by themselves or for more than one player at a time.

Venders had booths there to provide helpful handout information regarding their company, association or organization. Some were hair braiding classes by Shatavia Simon, painting classes by Tanasia Curry, Inspire Church Houston promoting youth activities: (713-453-7000), East Houston Empowerment Council with Jacob Perez, Valley View Primary Home Care with Anthony Mata, Blanca Reyes, cosmetologist-beautician, Anventura Dental, North American Senior benefits with Michael Gerald-John, Broussard’s Real Estate Investments Group LLC with Cedrick D. Hensley and Houston Roofing Experts with Agustin Gomez to name a few.

Arleth Santos, the remarkable 10 year old singer from the neighborhood, gave her usual dynamite performance. She sings in both English and Spanish, and her outstanding talents mesmerized the audience. Everyone stopped when she sang to listen; all eyes were fixed on her and her voice. Her mom and dad Maria & Silverio Santos can be reached at Maria 832-971-0597, Silverio 832-951-2259. Schedule Arleth at your events and your guests will be rewarded.

Tha Swagg Boiz (Steppers Working to Achieve Greater Greatness) rocked the center with their dance stepping performances. These teens had great rhythm keeping perfect timing with the music. Ryan Shanklin their coach can be reached on Instagram @Swagg.Boiz.

The trio of the SKQ steppers with Tayla Watts, Malik Cook and Brandon Sanford put on an impressive routine that the attendees applauded.

Shaundraya Oliver, Community Center Coordinator as the event scheduler for their activities, says the upcoming Family Games Night Out will have many venders and with free face painting and free legal advice. The event will be August 31st from 6 to 8 PM.

Every Friday from 9 to 10:30 AM the center will have resources from several vendors giving helpful information on living wills, life insurance policy help, taxes on homes and a variety of other useful resources. This is at 13828 Corpus Christi St. 77015 – (713-455-3660)