Ribbon Cutting for Raven Boy Scouts

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. – June 29, 2023 at the North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce, CEO & President Margie Buentello introduced Ms. Brandi Walker-Brown, Development Director of the Sam Houston Area Council of the Boy Scouts Of America (BSOA) as the Chamber’s newest member.

Ms. Brown said, “For over a century, the BSA has helped build the future leaders of this country by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun. The Boy Scouts of America believes — and, through over a century of experience, knows — that helping youth is a key to building a more conscientious, responsible, and productive society.”

Ms. Brown went on to say she was looking forward to the Scouts having a good relationship with the NCAC Chamber. She said the many scouting programs available will provide a positive influence of all ages in the North Channel Community. She introduced Ms. Marisol Gonzalez, the Raven Executive District Field Director.

Ms. Gonzalez stated the Raven District serves Scouting units in Barbers Hill, Galena Park, Goose Creek CISD, Channelview, Crosby, and Sheldon school districts, and other schools around east Houston, Jacinto City, Galena Park, Baytown, Crosby, Channelview, Sheldon, and the Mont Belvieu area. The Raven District is in the Sam Houston Area Council of the BSOA.

Mr. Houston Farris, a Scout Volunteer of many years began as a Cub Scout at 6 years of age. H e achieved the highest scout rank as an Eagle Scout and now is a USA Volunteer in his own son’s Pack. He gave an inspirational talk of how important scouting has been to his life and to the achievements he’s accomplished as an adult.

Farris said, “I have been active in Scouting for 17 years. 12 years as a youth (Tiger Cub to Eagle Scout) and now 5 years as an adult Volunteer Scout Leader. I began as a Scout Leader when my son Holden Farris could join Cub scouting as a Tiger. I’m a Cub Scout Den Leader, Lone Star District Committeeman and Cub Scout Day Camp Director”.

The Raven District was named after General Sam Houston. When as a boy he ran away from home and lived among the Cherokee Indians, the Chief named him “The Raven”. Later Houston led his Texas troops in defeating the Mexican Army led by Mexico’s President Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacin to on April 21, 1836 giving Texas its independence from Mexico. https://www.britannica.com/place/ Houston

The Sam Houston Area Council serves approximately 28,000 youth in 16 counties in Southeast Texas through dedicated service and leadership of approximately 10,206 adult volunteers. It provides services to the counties of Southeast Texas: Austin, Brazos, Burleson, (portion of) Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Grimes, Harris, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, (portion of) Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton.

Scouting is completely funded by the generosity of those that believe in its mission. The mission of the BSOA is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

The Scout Oath: On my honor I will do my best To do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; To help other people at all times; To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight. The Scout Law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.

NC Star writer Allan Jamail remembers as a child becoming a Cub Scout first and later graduating to a Boy Scout where he took the Scout Oath and earned merit badges and learned leadership skills. “I think my early scouting days in Galena Park played a big influence in my becoming active in my community of Jacinto City where—I became a police officer and President of the Jacinto City Police Officers Association. And later the Chief of Police, City Councilman, Emergency Manager Director and Mayor”— Jamail said. “At 79 I still have my Boy Scout knife from 69 years ago. If you have a child, do them and yourself a favor and introduce them into scouting.”

To become a Scout Volunteer and or learn where there’s a Scout Pack and or a local Scout Troop and their meeting location and times in your area visit: https:// raven.shac.org/units. Packs are either all-girl packs, all-boy packs or family Scouting packs (with both boy and girl dens).

Ms. Brandi Walker-Brown can be reached at 713-756-3312, brandi.waker-brown@scouting.org. Ms. Marisol Gonzalez, 713-598- 4 9 5 4 , Marisol.gonzalez@scounting.org. www.samhoustonbsa.org

NCA Chamber contacts, President: Margie Buentello: margie@ncachamber.com or Yesenia Doyal, Membership Director: yesenia@ncachamber.com ~ 713-450-3600. www.northchannelarea.com