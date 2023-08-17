Army Sgt. Mom reunites with her 3 children with Surprise Homecoming in Galena Park

By Allan Jamail

North Channel Star

GALENA PARK, August 11, 2023 ~ At the GPISD North Shore volleyball court, US Army Sergeant Courtney Jones made a surprise appearance after being overseas for over a year.

Jones’ daughter, Ivoryanna Mercer, a senior on the Lady Mustangs volleyball team, was caught by surprise when her mother ran onto the court as her name was called out as a player. When they saw each other, they stretched out their arms and met in full stride, giving each other an emotional tearing hug.

Sgt. Jones, wearing her camouflage military uniform, had been hiding in the gym from her daughter until the moment Ivoryanna’s name was called out. The several hundred attendees at first did not know what was taking place. Upon finding out, they jumped to their feet, cheering with joy and excitement as the two united.

North Channel Star writer Allan Jamail interviewed Sgt. Jones, and she said, “My family means the world to me! Me coming home and seeing their smiling faces made my heart merry. My new journey and assignment is now to my family.”

She and her husband Deandrieck Jones and children are making their home in the North Channel area.

When asked why she joined the army with having three children in school, she said, “I enlisted in order to provide for my kids to have a better life and to be able to help get them a college education. It was hard for me to leave them, but I knew in the end the sacrifice would be worth it for them.”

Sgt. Jones has been in the Army on active duty for six years. Her last assignment had her stationed in Kuwait and Iraq for over a year.

She said, “We completed our mission without any serious issues arising before returning to the States. The experience exposed me to the culture differences of our countries. I’ve learned a lot about those countries and their people while serving there.”

She is now retired from active duty and stationed in Houston in the army reserves. Her new civilian job is with MD Anderson Cancer Center, employed there as Transportation Management Coordinator.

Jones is a 2001 Galena Park High School graduate and the North Channel community has always been her home.