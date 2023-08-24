Capitol Bank I-10 Manager Al Gutierrez retires

By Allan Jamail North Channel Star

Jacinto City, TX. August 15, 2023 at the IH-10 Jacinto City Capital branch location many of the bank’s present, former clients and bank staff gathered to celebrate and wish retiring Al Gutierrez the bank’s manager for his 30 years of service to the bank and the surrounding communities.

The City of Jacinto City proclaimed August 15, 2023 as Al Gutierrez Day in the city.

State Representative Ana Hernandez ‘s certificate of recognition stated that it was her privilege to extend her sincere congratulations on his retirement from Capital Bank after 30 years of service, and may this day commemorate your outstanding career and extend best wishes for the future.

Guests were served cake, cookies and refreshments.

Many spoke and thanked Gutierrez for his help in taking care of their needs.

NC Star writer Allan Jamail said he’s heard through the years from many how Gutierrez went beyond most would expect any bank manager would do to take care of their business and personal needs.

“Mr. Gutierrez met my grandson Isaiah Jamail a couple years ago and setup his college banking account and personally assisted him on how to best use the bank’s services,” Jamail said.

Capital Bank and Al Gutierrez through the years has always been there sponsoring the City’s senior and youth activities. Gutierrez has truly made the bank a “community bank”.

Al Gutierrez’s retirement statement below.

Dearest Customers and Friends, I want to announce that I will be retiring from Capital Bank on August 15, after 30 years of service. It has been my pleasure in servicing you with all your banking needs. I have enjoyed our talks and sharing family stories. I am glad that you felt comfortable enough in sharing your personal stories with me. I will treasure those and your banking needs.

Again, I want to express my gratitude for being my customer and friend. Sincerely,

Al Gutierrez, I-10 Banking Center Manager