Woodland Acres students receive backpack gifts

By Allan Jamail North Channel Star

August 15, 2023 – At the GPISD Woodland Acres Elementary School the student wildcats received free backpacks through the partnership of State Representative Ana Hernandez and the Port of Houston.

Sandra Rodriquez, Principal said, “We are thankful that the Porto f Houston and State Representative Ana Hernandez collaborated to offer this generous donation to our campus. The students backpacks will help provide those in need as well as replace students’ backpacks through out the year.”

Dr. John Moore, GPISD Superintendent said, “We are always grateful for the help given our schools and students by the Port of Houston and Rep. Ana Hernandez. The help is deeply appreciated.”

Monica Glover, Senior Manager, Government Relations, Port of Houston said, “We’re glad to be able to help the schools and communities with things which will benefit the students and help them achieve a successful life.”

State Representative Ana Hernandez said, “I had the pleasure of partnering with Port Houston to donate hundreds of backpacks to our Woodland Acres Elementary School students. It takes a village to raise a child, and I’m thankful for community members working together to provide the proper resources for our students to succeed.”