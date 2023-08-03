East Houston Democrats hold Inaugural Scholarship Ceremony

By Allan Jamail

North Channel Star

June 26, 2023 – Houston, TX – At Pine Trails Community Center, the East Houston Democrats (EHD) held their first annual scholarship presentation ceremony.

Dr. Gail P. Hall was the Mistress of Ceremony and gave the welcome address. She was an exceptional, gifted speaker who gave a lot of information about the EHD and the purpose of an annual scholarship event for their community.

The event was named the Dr. Tujuana Hunter Memorial Scholarship Program, after the late Dr. Tujuana Hunter, who was an outstanding community leader and always worked to improve the community and to ensure children got their education.

Her daughter Tujuana Hunter spoke and said the Hunter family would be forever grateful for the EHD for their honoring their mother with the annual scholarship program.

President Linda Britten of the EHD said she could think of no one else who had worked so hard in the community and for helping others. Britten thanked everyone at the packed community center for their support and attendance.

Judge Joe Stephens, Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1, was the keynote speaker, and State Representative Ana Hernandez gave a speech.

Judge Stephens said he was thrilled to be the Keynote Speaker at the EHD’s first annual event. He said it was a great honor for him to be able to return to where his roots began in life. He said he played basketball at the same basketball court there behind the center.

Stephens was an outstanding athlete in many youth sports — so good that he later became a professional NBA basketball player for the Houston Rockets. He was first elected to the GPISD school board before being elected Justice of the Peace. His wife Adriana is now on the school board.

Judge Stephens said, “It doesn’t matter where you live or where you came from or how you came up, just go do the very best you can at all of your goals, never quit, work hard and you’ll see the rewards you’ll receive.”

Rep. Ana Hernandez said she was grateful to be a guest at the EHD inaugural scholarship event. She said she was excited for the recipients of the scholarships and was looking forward to supporting the scholarship program in the future.

Other EHD speakers and club officers present were, Rev. Wavily Britten who gave the opening prayer, Ms. Jan Crenshaw Secretary, Charlotte Jackson Treasurer, Dianna Williams, Tyna Christmas V.P. and James Hall gave the closing prayer.

Scholarship recipient: Ry’Azvyn Nichols of Galena Park ISD from North Shore High School will be attending East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, on a football scholarship and is majoring in Kinesiology. See photo for family members in attendance.

Scholarship recipient: Estefhania Morales Guerrero of Channelview ISD from Channelview High School will be attending the University of Houston upon receiving several scholarships and will be majoring in accounting and later plans to attend law school. See photo for family members in attendance.

The attendees had a delicious Italian dinner with refreshments and desserts.

President Britten said people within Channelview ISD, Galena Park ISD or Sheldon ISD who want to make a positive difference in these districts are encouraged to join the East Houston Democrats. For more information, contact Linda at brittenlg@yahoo.com today, or EHDemocrats@Gmail.com and www.facebook.com/easthoustondems.