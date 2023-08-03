Chamber Casino Night set for August 11

By Gilbert Hoffman

North Channel Star

Next Friday night, the Jacinto City Town Center will be transformed into a casino for the North Channel Chamber Foundation’s annual scholarship fundraiser. The event will be held at the Town Center, 1025 Oates Road, on Friday August 11 from 7pm to 11pm.

Foundation chairperson Allatia Harris has chosen “MOVIE NIGHT” as the theme. Attendees are invited to dress as their favorite Movie Character, or how you would dress to go to the Movies. Don’t know what to wear? Allatia says you can always wear your PJs!

Casino games will be run by professional dealers, and include blackjack, poker and roulette with the games played with funny money. A raffle will also take place with a chance to win a bucket of wine, a YMCA membership, and many other prizes.

Chairperson Harris explained that all the proceeds would be going to a $5,000-dollar scholarship. The scholarship is to be awarded to a local student. The William C. Palko scholarship is geared towards San Jacinto College students. Palko chose San Jac because of “my history with the school.” As a former student, he wants to encourage kids to pursue an education beyond their high school degree. Every year a concentration of study is chosen for the award, decided after the event according to namesake Bill Palko.

While thanking these sponsors, Palko said, “The idea here is to make money for the scholarship fund so we can keep these young students in college.”

The three-thousand-dollar Title Sponsor Ronny Dwairy and The Dwairy Family Foundation was one of many contributors. These sponsors included Arkema Inc, KNCS services, J. Kurt Bouillion’s law office, San Jacinto College, Community Toyota-Honda-Kia, Heights Builders, North Shore Rotary Club, Palko & Associates LLC, Woodforest National Bank, and United Community Credit Union.

The Foundation welcomes the continued support from the community, and Palko said that Corporate Table Sponsors are still needed. Tables are $700, and include 8 tickets, food, and drink tickets, and $5000 funny money for each person. Individual tickets are $90, and include the same. Food is being provided by Chick-fil-A. Contact the Chamber at 713-450-3600 to reserve your spot at the tables!

If you are interested in helping to this foundation’s cause, you can donate to the William C. Palko Scholarship Fund by sending a check payable to the North Channel Area Foundation to the Foundation at 13301 I-10 East, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77015. Please write in the memo section of the check that it is for the William C. Palko scholarship fund.