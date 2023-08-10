Endeavor HS Teacher Earns Region 4 Secondary Teacher of the Year

Channelview, TX — August 1, 2023: Endeavor High School (EHS) announces that Rhonda Perez has been named “Region 4 Secondary Teacher of the Year.” Presented by the Board of Directors of the Region 4 Educational Support Center, the board honors Perez for her exceptional commitment to teaching and her significant impact on the lives of students.

The accolade recognizes a secondary educator from 48 school districts across eight Southeast Texas counties who have demonstrated excellence in educational best practices, innovation, and effectiveness in the classroom. Among the finalists, Mrs. Perez best embodied these qualities through her energetic efforts to create a dynamic and engaging learning environment that fosters academic excellence and personal growth among her students.

Mrs. Perez has been a valued member of Channelview ISD for 17 years and has earned the admiration and respect of both students and colleagues alike. Among her accolades is a Bachelor’s Degree in Biological Sciences from University of Houston. Her teaching methodology goes beyond conventional methods, employing a combination of interactive lectures, hands-on activities, and innovative technology integration, ensuring that students are actively involved in the learning process.

“Mrs. Perez being recognized as the region’s best secondary teacher of the year is a momentous occasion,” said EHS Principal Mark Sims. “Education is not just a profession; it’s a passion. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such exceptional faculty and to be part of an incredible community of educators.”

Perez’s achievement was celebrated during a special ceremony hosted by Region 4 on August 1 at the Hilton Americas-Houston Ballroom. Perez will move on to represent Region 4 at the Texas Education Agency’ (TEA) Teacher of the Year Program later this Fall.

“We are incredibly proud of Ms. Perez’s accomplishments and the dedication she brings to her students,” said CISD Superintendent Dr. Tory C. Hill. “This award is a testament to her unwavering commitment to student success and the positive impact they have on our school community.”

By Lila Hollin