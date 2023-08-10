Joseph House 2nd Annual Christmas in July

By Allan Jamail

North Channel Star

JACINTO CITY, July 29, 2023 – CEO Dr. Robert C. Stearns and the Joseph House volunteers conducted their 2nd Annual Christmas in July event.

Stearns said, “I’m thankful for Grace and that God has provided gifts again this year for the children of Harris County. We had over $15,000.00 of toys this year to distribute to kids.”

“Here at the Joseph House Community Outreach Center my wife Michelle Stearns (Houston city council woman hopeful) counts it a privilege to serve others,” Pastor Stearns said.

The four Joseph House locations where the toys were distributed from were; Jacinto City, Conroe, Spring and Houston at their main Community Outreach Center. The toys were donated by the organizations of Toys for Tots and Good360.

Months ago people had to register in advance on the Joseph House Facebook page for their children to get on the list to receive the toys on the giveaway day.

Stearns said, “God willing, we’ll make this an annual event in July.”

To get on the Joseph House free food pantry list you must make an appointment first. Visit: www.josephhousecoc.org/food-pantry or call: (281) 936- 8175