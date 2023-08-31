Galena Park defeats Baytown Goose Creek Memorial Yellowjackets 14, Patriots 13

By Allan Jamail

August 25, 2023 – The Galena Park Yellowjackets opened the season with a close game by nudging by the home team GC Memorial Patriots 14-13 in a defensive battle.

Spiro Amarantos, Head Coach/Athletic Director and a former player for the Yellowjackets, is in a tough district. He has brought improvements to the program and is looking to make more positive changes in the future. He has always had a tough defense and this season is no different.

The Jackets ran against a strong Patriots defense for 247 yards and passed for 41 with a decent game total of 288 yards.

Galena Park’s offense: Jordan Balderas, senior running back, led the rushing game with 10 carries for 95 yards, averaging 9.5 yds per carry. Joshua Williams, senior, had a good running game with 12 carries for 104 yards, averaging 8.6 yds per carry. Daniel Gomez, 7 carries for 17 yds. Edgar Cortes, 2 carries for 1 yd. Christian Giron, 7 carries for 30 yds.

Defense: solo tackles were made by Isael Barboza – 15, Isai Merian – 15, Ian Barboza – 11, Sebastian Bernal – 10, Vincent Lopez – 9, Aubrey Joseph – 8, Matthias Valenzuela – 6, Diego Quintanilla – 5, Adrian Eguia – 4, and Kendall Combs- 4. These same players each made numerous assisted tackles.

The Yellowjackets travel to Caney Creek High School to Moorehead Stadium to play the Panthers, Friday, September 1st. at 8PM.