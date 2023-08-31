Galena Park defeats Baytown Goose Creek Memorial Yellowjackets 14, Patriots 13

Aug 31, 2023 North Channel Star Front Page, Sports 0

By Allan Jamail

August 25, 2023 – The Galena Park Yellowjackets opened the season with a close game by nudging by the home team GC Memorial Patriots 14-13 in a defensive battle.

Spiro Amarantos, Head Coach/Athletic Director and a former player for the Yellowjackets, is in a tough district. He has brought improvements to the program and is looking to make more positive changes in the future. He has always had a tough defense and this season is no different.

The Jackets ran against a strong Patriots defense for 247 yards and passed for 41 with a decent game total of 288 yards.

Galena Park’s offense: Jordan Balderas, senior running back, led the rushing game with 10 carries for 95 yards, averaging 9.5 yds per carry. Joshua Williams, senior, had a good running game with 12 carries for 104 yards, averaging 8.6 yds per carry. Daniel Gomez, 7 carries for 17 yds. Edgar Cortes, 2 carries for 1 yd. Christian Giron, 7 carries for 30 yds.

Defense: solo tackles were made by Isael Barboza – 15, Isai Merian – 15, Ian Barboza – 11, Sebastian Bernal – 10, Vincent Lopez – 9, Aubrey Joseph – 8, Matthias Valenzuela – 6, Diego Quintanilla – 5, Adrian Eguia – 4, and Kendall Combs- 4. These same players each made numerous assisted tackles.

The Yellowjackets travel to Caney Creek High School to Moorehead Stadium to play the Panthers, Friday, September 1st. at 8PM.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Comment:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.