Galena Park ISD Welcomes New Teachers

Houston, Texas: Galena Park ISD (GPISD) is excited to welcome over 200 new teachers for the upcoming school year. The over 21,000 enrolled students will benefit from the district’s attractive salary package that rewards educators for their hard work and dedication. In addition to competitive pay, GPISD is known for its family-oriented environment, where teachers feel supported and valued.

New teachers can expect a warm welcome from both staff and students alike. GPISD prides itself on academic excellence that supports students make a difference in the world. With a focus on creating a safe and inclusive learning environment, teachers are encouraged to bring their unique perspectives and experiences to the classroom.

To help new teachers get started, GPISD offered a comprehensive orientation program that covered everything from curriculum to classroom management. The district also provides ongoing professional development opportunities to help teachers grow and excel in their careers.

“We believe that investing in our teachers is the key to providing our students with the best possible education,” said Dr. John Moore, Superintendent of Schools. “We are committed to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where teachers can thrive and make a lasting impact on our community.”

GPISD is currently accepting applications for the upcoming school year. Interested candidates can learn more about the district and its teaching opportunities by visiting the GPISD website.

Story Credit: Dr. Tommie L. Smith

Photo Credit: Christopher Gause