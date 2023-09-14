GP Yellowjackets sting Splendora 63-14

By Allan Jamail North Channel Star

HOUSTON, TX. ~ Friday, September 8, 2023 the Galena Park Yellow Jackets stung the visiting Splendora Wildcats 63 – 14 in front of their home crowd.

Spiro Amarantos, Yellow Jackets Head Coach/Athletic Director and former player for the Yellow Jackets had his coaching staff and team providing lots of firepower for 9 touchdowns (TD’s). The defense was stingy, allowing only 2 (TD’s) in four quarters.

The Yellow Jackets offense had an impressive 15.28 yards per carry with 29 rushes for 443 yards. Offense players; Jordan Balderas, Joshua Williams, Daniel Gomez, Edgar Cortes & Christian Giron.

The GP defense tacklers were: Kennon Thomas (8), Vincent Lopez (7), Armando Esquida (7), Isael Barbosa (6) & Lewis Marshall (6).

The Jackets have 2 wins & 1 loss and will be entering District 9-5AII play for their homecoming game Thursday, September 21 at 7PM against the Texas City Stingarees.