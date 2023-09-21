Jacinto City’s Officer Mario Quiroga (Former Marine)

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. September 15, 2023 ~ Jacinto City Police Chief Joe Ayala introduced Officer Mario Quiroga as one of his new officers to NC Star writer Allan Jamail.

Jamail a forme r chief of police and mayor said, “When I interviewed Officer Quiroga I was very impressed with his dedication of being a law enforcement officer and his service to our country as a US Marine. His goal is to make law enforcement a career and eventually become an Undercover Officer.

Officer Quiroga a Galena Park High School graduate of 2014 and later the University of Houston- Downtown Criminal Justice Training Center (UHC). He’s certified by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

The UHC provides basic peace officer training courses in a professional environment for those attempting to become peace officers in the State of Texas in accordance with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

UHC provides today’s officers with the tools they need to serve their communities safely, effectively, and professionally according to the standards of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.