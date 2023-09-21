Adrian Stephens Board President Presented Gavel for Service

By Allan Jamail

September 11, 2023 – Houston, TX. – At the Galena Park ISD Administration Building Mrs. Adrian Stephens, was presented a gavel award plaque in recognition of her service as Board President for her term in 2022 – 2023.

Superintendent Dr. John Moore presented Stephens the award in behalf of the Board of Trustees. As he made the presentation he said, “We are so appreciative of your support and all you do for the school district and serving as president of the board.”

Stephens was elected to the GPISD Board of Trustees in 2018 where she recently served as the Board’s President. Recently she said, “My genuine interest is protecting students and providing for them the best quality of education possible so they can have a productive and successful life. I want to ensure the teachers and the administration have all the resources necessary to accomplish this.”