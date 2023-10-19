Mustangs Gallop past Bruins 62-14

By Allan Jamail

Beaumont, TX. — October 13, 2023 ~ The North Shore (NS) Eastside Boys ran-away with the home team Beaumont Westbrook Bruins 62-14. The #2 state ranked Mustangs continued its District 21- 6A title defense and remains undefeated this season (7-0) and extending their district winning streak to 40 games.

The Bruins was no match against Head Coach Willie Gaston’s team. The Bruins were not able to stop the pass or run plays allowing NS to score at will, they led 56 – 0 at halftime. Gaston wisely took out his starters in the third quarter which gave his second team players to gain valuable experience. The Mustangs had 8 penalties giving up 65 yards.

The Eastside Boys menacing defense tormented the Bruins quarterback sacking him numerous times and forcing him to throw indiscriminately. They held them to only 36 yards in the first half. The Bruins run and pass game went nowhere until the 3rd quarter after the number one NS defense was taken out.

Mustang scorers: D’Andre Hardeman – 2, Terrence Guillory-2, Jaylen Bocard -2, Noah Warner -1, Cameron Smith -1. Kicker Jonathan Soto kicked 6 extra points and continues his perfect season. Kaleb Bailey completed 9 of 9 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns, the offense made 529 yards. In the first 30 seconds D’Andre Hardeman dashed 36 yards for one of his two touchdowns. Linda Jamail, statistician and photographer.

North Shore will host the Humble Wildcats Thursday, Oct. 19th @ 7pm. The following week on Friday, October 27th @ 7pm, the home game with the Atascocita Eagles will probably decide the Class 6A Division I champions. Now both are undefeated.