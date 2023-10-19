Lady Yellow Jackets lose Volleyball Battle

By Allan Jamail

October 10, 2023 ~ GPHS Gym – The 2nd place Galena Park Varsity Lady Yellow Jackets battled the 1st place visiting Carnegie Vanguard Rhinos (CVR) and lost in a 3-1 split of four games. The evenly talented players kept the game competitive in all four sets. The fans for both teams jumped up and down rooting throughout the close contest.

Coach Mary DeFiore always fields a highly competitive team and has coached district championships. With four games remaining out a 46 game schedule their standing in the district remains the same.

Set 1—GP 21-CVR 25, Set 2—GP 25-CVR-21, Set 3—GP 19-CVR-25, Set 4—GP 21-CVR25

GP Camila Esquivel a junior earned player of the game recognition for the Lady Yellow Jackets. Linda Jamail, Statistician.