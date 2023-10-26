Rep. Ana Hernandez and local officials Recognize Houston Tool Bank

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. — October 14, 2023 — The Houston ToolBank (HTB) an organization that provides aide to the North Channel as well as all over Harris County received well deserved recognition from local elected officials.

Attending the HTB Tool Trot event at the Selena Quintanilla Perez Denver Harbor Park were, State Representative Ana Hernandez, Justice of the Peace Victor Trevino III and Constable Silvia Trevino. Citizens from the North Channel area heard from the elected how much the HTB is appreciated for all the projects the tool bank makes possible when helping those in need. The HTB is located within their respective districts.

Rep. Hernandez presented Marly Maskill, Executive Director of HTB a Certificate of Recognition. The certificate commended the tool bank for its achievement of empowering community members in their development projects which makes people’s lives better.

Hernandez said, “I was pleased to present a certificate of recognition to the Houston ToolBank in honor of their service to our community. The ToolBank helps empower communities by providing tools and equipment for volunteer and environmental maintenance projects.”

Executive Director Maskill said, “Thank you to State Representative Ana Hernandez for her ongoing support of the Houston ToolBank. We’re grateful for her partnership which guides us on our mission to equip our community with the tools to tackle the most ambitious goals.”

Britt Sudduth, Houston ToolBank Chairman of the Board said, “The Houston ToolBank is always striving to find new ways to positively affect our beautiful city and surrounding are as, whether through tool rentals, picnic table and desk donations for our schools, or restoration and revitalization projects in our neighborhoods. The Tool Trot event is a great way to raise funds to assist with our dynamic vision and mission.

John Byrd, Board Member of HTB said, “Working and volunteering with the Tool bank has given me the opportunity to see the impact of providing resources to motivated groups and individuals working to enhance and improve the greater Houston community.”

The Houston Tool- Bank serves community based organizations by providing tools, equipment, and expertise to empower their most ambitious goals.

Since opening their doors in late 2014, the ToolBank has consistently increased their organizations’ capacity to make a difference. When putting high-quality tools in the hands of volunteers, members are able to do more for the community – whether through home repair, or charitable events. Since operations began, the Houston Tool-Bank has equipped 290,000 + volunteers across 1,100+ organizations to complete 23,000+ projects.

The HTB is located at: 1215 Gazin St, Houston, TX 77020 and is available by appointment only. Call 713-674-0262 with questions. Visit: www.houstontoolbank.org