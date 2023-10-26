Local Rotary Clubs Boost International Projects

Torreón, Mexico, September 16, 2023 — Rotarians of the Galena Park and Jacinto City Club, along with those of North Shore, gathered at La Universidad Autónoma de Coahuila in Torreón, Mexico to unveil the university’s latest tool to fight cancer.

In addition to Rotarians of Galena Park and Jacinto City and North Shore, those from Grapevine, Texas and Colleyville, Texas helped Torreón’s Rotary Clubs raise nearly $75,000 for the medical equipment. This machine sequences the genome of breast and other cancers. With this research, doctors will be able to target the source of a patient’s cancer and implement targeted therapies.

Research scientist Dr. Jorge Haro Santa Cruz of Rotary Club of Torreón- Galena Park proposed this project. Rotary Club of Torreón-North Shore spearheaded fundraising efforts, including applying for a global grant from the Rotary Foundation.

The Rotary Foundation supports projects around the world in the following areas: basic education and literacy; community economic development; disease prevention and treatment; maternal and child health; peacebuilding and conflict prevention; water, sanitation, and hygiene, and environment.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Galena Park and Jacinto City, please visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3929/. By Jennifer Ledwith