C.E. King loses in regional playoffs to Hightower 31-28

By Allan Jamail
Houston, TX. ~ On Friday, November 24, 2023 at Houston’s NRG Stadium, the C.E. King Panthers football team lost their regional playoff game to Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes 31 – 28. At the start of the playoffs there were 80 Houston area teams competing; now it’s down to five, North Shore, Atascocita, Westfield, Summer Creek and Hightower.
It was a close game throughout the four quarters, ending with a 3 point difference. The Hurricanes scored twice before the Panthers could get on track, leading 14 – 0 with five minutes left on the clock of the first quarter. Then the Panthers scored with three minutes left in the first quarter, making it 14 – 7 at the end of the quarter.
The second quarter was scoreless until King scored with two minutes left, tying the game 14 – 14.
It remained tied until late in the third quarter, when Hightower kicked a field goal, giving them the lead 17 – 14. With three minutes of the third quarter, Hightower scored making it 24 – 14. King came back and scored with less than a minute in the third quarter and ending the quarter 24 – 21 in Hightower’s favor.
Hightower and King each scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, bringing the hard fought game to an end with a three point difference, Hightower 31 – 28.
King had 308 total yards to 280 for Hurricanes; King had 90 rush yards to Hurricanes 75; King had 218 pass yards to Hurricanes 205; and King had 18 first downs to Hurricanes 19. (Linda Jamail, photographer and statistician.)
Picking the player of the game for the Panthers, I would easily say it was #33 K’mard Kimble. He played both offense and defense. He scored two touchdowns on offense, and when on defense, he was relentless, making tackles behind the line of scrimmage numerous times.
Leave a Comment: