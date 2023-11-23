Judge Joe Stephens Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Judge Joe Stephens continues his tradition of generosity by donating turkeys to needy families in the area. Judge Stephens purchased and distributed 1000 turkeys to those in need. The turkey giveaway was Thursday, November 16th with turkeys given out in the North Shore Area.

Judge Stephens said, “God has blessed me and I am thankful. I feel it is important for me to give back in a way that can help the community.” Judge Stephens started the turkey giveaway in 2012 with only 300 turkeys and each year it has grown. Judge Stephens would like to say thank you to everyone involved for making this year’s turkey giveaway a huge success.