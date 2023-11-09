NORTH SHORE SPRINTS INTO THE PLAYOFFS UNDEFEATED

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. ~ November 2, 2023 ~ at the Galena Park football stadium the No. 2 state ranked and defending champion Eastside Boys closed their regular season undefeated with a 10-0 record. This will make two consecutive years and the third time in the last four seasons being undefeated and taking their sixth consecutive District 21-6A crown. Hosting the Humble ISD, Kingwood Mustangs they easily won 55 to 7. They’ve now won 42 straight district games.

The 2023 UIL Texas Football State Championships playoffs have begun. The first round of the WIN OR GO HOME playoff games begin this week and have more than 80 Houston-area teams in the bi-district round. North Shore (NS) will host the Deer Park Deer Thursday, November 9th at 7 pm. The following week the winner will play the winner of the Friday’s game between the Shadow Creek Sharks and Clear Springs Chargers.

The era of head Coach Willie Gaston is well on its way in carrying on the winning tradition of the North Shore football program. This is Gaston’s first year as head coach after his handling the Offensive Coordinator’s job and he’s proving he can handle the job well. The question on many minds is will Gaston be able to return the Mustangs to the state championship game.

Mustang scorers:

D’andre Hardeman – 3 TD’s, Terrence Guillory – 1 TD, Chris Thomas – 1 TD, Christopher Barnes – 1 TD, Avan Brown – 1 TD, QB Kaleb Bailey ran for a touchdown and passed for two TD’s. Daniel Cruz kicked 8 extra points. This season the offensive made 474 points and the defense has allowed only 140 points.

The NS offense made 358 yards to Kingwood’s 157 yards and made 14 first downs. They improved on their penalties making three and had been making double-digit of penalties per game. Linda Jamail statistician and photographer.