Undefeated Mustangs win Bi-District, Advance to Area Playoff Round

By Allan Jamail

November 9, 2023 – GPISD stadium the North Shore (NS) Mustangs in a drenching rain won their Bi-District game over the visiting Deer Park Deer, 42-14. It was the 24th consecutive time the Eastside Boys advanced into the UIL Texas Football State Championships playoffs, and their 43rd consecutive district win.

The torrential rain kept the usual large crowd of fans at home. The fans of both teams who braved the rainy cold-front wore rain gear to root for their team.

The Deer scored first from a fumble recovery on the NS three yard line. That’s a first in several seasons that NS didn’t make the first score or even score at all in the first quarter. The Deer defense shutout the Eastside Boys until midway into the second quarter when NS tied the game 7- 7. NS went ahead 14-7 with less than a minute before halftime.

In the second quarter NS broke open the game with three TD’s. QB Kaleb Bailey ran 53 yds on a keeper for a TD, D’Andre Hardeman ran 84 yds for a TD and Charles Ross a defensive line backer picked up a Deer fumble and ran 25 yds for a TD, Deion Deblanc scored on a 43 yd Bailey pass making the score NS 42 – 7. With five minutes remaining the Deer scored capping the score 42-14.

Mustang scorers: D’andre Hardeman – 2 TDs, QB Kaleb Bailey 2 TD’s & 1 pass TD, Deion Deblanc 1 pass TD. Jonathan Soto’s perfect kicking made 6 extra points. He’s not missed this season.

The offense made 402 yds to the Deer’s 194. NS defense held the Deer to 35 rushing yds.

For the season NS offense has made 516 points, their defense has allowed only 154 points. Linda Jamail statistician and photographer.

North Shore with a 11- 0 record hosts the League City Clear Springs Chargers with a 7 – 4 record at the GPISD stadium Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7PM.

North Shore 42, Deer Park 14

The Deer hung tough for a half against the No. 1 team in the state at Galena Park ISD Stadium. North Shore (11-0) broke open a 14-7 game to advance in the playoffs for the 24th consecutive year.

Kaleb Bailey rushed for two touch downs and passed to Deion Delbanc for another, while D’Andre Hardeman closed the first half with a touchdown and added a long one for 28-14 lead in the third quarter. Both teams took advantage of turnovers, one setting up a 7-0 lead for Deer Park (9-2), which made its fifth consecutive postseason appearance.

A state finalist last year, District 21-6A champion North Shore meets 23-6A co-champion Shadow Creek (9-1) or Clear Springs (6-4) in the second round. The Mustangs have two regular season victories against the Sharks and have won their last eight meetings against the Chargers, three in the playoffs.