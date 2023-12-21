Galena Park ISD Community Holiday Open House

By Allan Jamail

November 30, 2023 ~ At the Galena Park Independent School District Administration Building, residents came out to hear several of the district’s bands playing and choirs singing Christmas songs.

They were bused in from each of the schools which participated. As they came off the buses they walked in single file under the watchful eyes of their teachers, you could see and hear that they were excited to perform.

Sherrhonda Hunter, Executive Director for School and Community Relations, introduced school trustees, elected and appointment governmental officials present, and she kept the programs agenda moving orderly. Mrs. Hunter is an asset to the district and always does her tasks in a professional manner.

Victoria McMillion, Music Specialist of Woodland Acres Elementary School, said all of her students are between 9-11 years old, and are in the 4th and 5th grade. She’s on her 2nd year of teaching. She went to The University of Texas at San Antonio and studied Music Education with a focus in voice.

Jueretta Berry, Music Specialist and SAFE Team Coordinator of Jacinto City Elementary, said her students are 4th and 5th Graders, and ages from 10 – 11 in separate classes. She’s been the music teacher for 26 years. She received her degree from Texas Southern University.

Chris Gause, Coordinator for Multimedia Communications and photographer of the district, took students and guests’ photos with Santa Claus or with the beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Attendees were treated with various types of cookies and refreshments of hot wassail, hot chocolate, iced lemon and lime flavored drinks.